Augusta St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns After 5-Year Break

Augusta will finally see green again as the Irish American Heritage Society brings back the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event is scheduled for March 17, making it the first celebration since the 47th annual parade in 2019. People will line up along Broad Street at 2 p.m. for the event.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been part of Augusta’s cultural fabric for decades, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to Broad Street,” Sean Mooney, President of the Irish American Heritage Society, said in a news release to Augusta Good News. “We know this event provides an economic boost to local restaurants, bars, and shops, and we’re excited to return for the benefit of both patrons and businesses alike.”

Starting from the old James Brown Arena, the parade will move through Seventh Street and Greene Street, then head down 11th Street and Broad Street before ending at Sixth Street.

Parade Chairman Matt Kelly expressed thanks for the city’s help. “Our partnership with the city and the Sheriff’s Office has been fantastic,” Matt Kelly, Parade Chairman, told Augusta Good News. “They worked with us every step of the way to make this happen, and we can’t wait to see everyone lined up along Broad Street again.”

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.