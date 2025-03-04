This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: March 4

March 4 comes full of surprises for Hip-Hop and R&B fans. It’s the day some iconic figures wowed us with chart-topping hits. Discover why March 4 matters in the Hip-Hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

New and seasoned artists released breakthrough singles and chart-busting hits on March 4:

50 Cent released the hit single “21 Questions” featuring Nate Dogg from his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The song, which was certified four-times Platinum, peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot RB/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts. 2013: Ciara’s “Body Party” premiered via Billboard.com as the lead single of her self-titled fifth album. The single peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs weekly chart.

Ciara’s “Body Party” premiered via Billboard.com as the lead single of her self-titled fifth album. The single peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs weekly chart. 2014: Ashanti released her sixth studio album, Braveheart. The album reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and debuted at No.10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ashanti released her sixth studio album, Braveheart. The album reached No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and debuted at No.10 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2016: Kendrick Lamar dropped Untitled Unmastered, a compilation album featuring untitled tracks. The album reached No.1 on the US Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top Tastemaker Albums charts.

Kendrick Lamar dropped Untitled Unmastered, a compilation album featuring untitled tracks. The album reached No.1 on the US Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and Top Tastemaker Albums charts. 2024: “It’s A Wrap” by Mariah Carey debuted at No.24 on the Hot R&B Songs charts, with critics ranking it among Carey’s best 100 songs.

Cultural Milestones

Many Hip-Hop and R&B artists got the recognition they deserved on this date:

People Magazine published its first issue. Since then, this publication has featured stories and interviews with iconic hip-hop and R&B artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Beyoncé. 2000: Ginuwine’s 100% Ginuwine won Best Male R&B/Soul Album. Mary J. Blige’s Mary won Best Female R&B/Soul Album at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards.

Ginuwine’s 100% Ginuwine won Best Male R&B/Soul Album. Mary J. Blige’s Mary won Best Female R&B/Soul Album at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards. 2004: Pimp My Ride debuted on MTV. It was a reality TV show hosted by Xzibit. The show propelled his career and helped the rapper become a celebrated media personality.

Pimp My Ride debuted on MTV. It was a reality TV show hosted by Xzibit. The show propelled his career and helped the rapper become a celebrated media personality. 2016: Shakira debuted in the feature animation film, Zootopia, voicing the character “Gazelle” and contributing to the film’s soundtrack with her song “Try Everything.”

Shakira debuted in the feature animation film, Zootopia, voicing the character “Gazelle” and contributing to the film’s soundtrack with her song “Try Everything.” 2017: National Day Calendar and Drum Corps International founded Marching Music Day to honor artists across genres. Beyoncé, OutKast, and Normani have celebrated the event with marching band performances of their hits.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 4 saw some breathtaking performances by award-winning artists:

2000: Sisqo delivered a thrilling performance of his hit single “Thong Song” at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards. Destiny’s Child performed “Say My Name,” and Mary J. Blige sang “Your Child” at the same event.

Sisqo delivered a thrilling performance of his hit single “Thong Song” at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards. Destiny’s Child performed “Say My Name,” and Mary J. Blige sang “Your Child” at the same event. 2023: Ice Cube headlined the Legends of the West concert in Kent, Washington, which featured icons such as Tha Dogg Pound, Xzibit, and Kurupt.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced its fair share of challenges and tragic moments on this date:

1979: Randy Jackson, one of The Jackson Five, broke both legs in a car crash and almost died when a nurse accidentally injected him with methadone.

Randy Jackson, one of The Jackson Five, broke both legs in a car crash and almost died when a nurse accidentally injected him with methadone. 2020: Barbara Martin of the legendary Motown group, The Supremes, died aged 76.

Whether it’s a debut album or a hit single, every day, including March 4, marks a new chapter in Hip-Hop and R&B history.