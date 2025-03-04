St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the CSRA

Are you looking for events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Augusta? Take a look below to see some great events going on around town for St. Patrick’s Weekend!

History Of St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17th every year. This date is the anniversary of the death of St. Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick was born in Roman Britain during the fifth century. But he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave when he was 16. He would later escape but still returned to Ireland.

St. Patrick is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland. The Irish have observed March 17th as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. St. Patrick was believed to have died on March 17, 461.

After his death, many stories and legends have been passed down throughout generations. When it comes to the most popular story, it was St. Patrick explaining the Holy Trinity using the leaves of a native Irish clover, the shamrock.

The first St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t celebrated until the ninth or tenth century. And despite it being an Irish holiday, the first parade wasn’t in Ireland. In fact, the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was in America in what is now St. Augustine, Florida in 1601.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Throughout the years, enthusiasm and Irish patriotism blossomed in the United States. This would lead to many “Irish Aid” societies who would host annual parades to celebrate the day. The biggest celebration with an annual parade now is in New York City, with more than 2 million spectators.

According to National Today, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in more countries in the world than any other national festival. And while some consider it a “holiday,” it’s not officially a holiday in the U.S.

Fun Facts About St. Paddy’s Day

In 1962, Chicago used 60 pounds of green dye and became the first city to successfully dye its river green for St. Paddy’s Day.

St. Paddy’s Day is the third most popular drinking day in America.

There’s folklore that says St. Patrick got rid of snakes on the island nation of Ireland, but this is untrue.

Four-leaf clovers and shamrocks aren’t the same. The green plant St. Patrick used to demonstrate the Holy Trinity had three leaves, and this is commonly called a shamrock. Only a 3 leaf clover can be a shamrock.

Leprechauns are associated with St. Patrick’s Day. It’s believed the legend behind it comes from the Celtic belief in fairies, tiny men and women who could use magical powers.

Ways To Celebrate

Wear green! It’s the official color associated with the holiday. And a lot of people believe in pinching those who aren’t wearing green!

Check out the parade! See below for info on Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Share an Irish Blessing.

Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, and other St. Patrick’s Day foods.

Drink green beer.

Hunt for leprechauns or shamrocks.

Or attend any of the St. Patrick’s Day events listed below!

Have an event to add? Email us!

Events For St. Patrick’s Day in the CSRA

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Downtown Augusta

Monday, March 17, 2025 – 2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 2 p.m. The route for this year’s event will begin from the James Brown Arena Parking Lot on 7th Street, then turn left onto Greene Street, right onto 11th Street, right onto Broad Street, and end at 6th Street. The parade is organized by the Irish American Heritage Society. It’s a free event filled with fun, music, and great floats!

City of Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Monday, March 17, 2025

After the parade, head to the Augusta Common for an afternoon and evening and fun for the whole family. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. you can enjoy live entertainment, the Kids Zone, food, drinks and more!

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Saturday, March 15th, 2025 – 4 p.m.

It’s the 8th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl. The “Luckiest Bar Crawl Ever!” There are exclusive drink specials and food specials at select locations.

Check in starts at 4 p.m. at Dirty Boots Augusta (917 Broad Street, Augusta, GA).

Get more info HERE.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run/Walk – Downtown Edgefield

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – 9 a.m.

Head to the Edgefield Town Square for a fun, St. Patrick’s Day themed fun run to benefit the Edgefield County Healthcare Hospital Nurses Station. Lace up your running shoes and put on your green running gear! The race begins at 10 a.m. Get more details and sign up HERE.

Shamrock N Roll Golf Cart Parade and Festival – Harlem

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – 11 a.m.

Golf carts will line up starting at 10 a.m. on South Hicks Street by Glenn Philips Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m., with the festival to follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the Harlem Library Plaza, with a bouncy house, face painting, food & craft vendors, and more. Get more details HERE.

Foodees Food and Culture Festival – Freedom Bridge – Downtown Augusta

Friday, March 14 – Sunday, March 16, 2025

Friday through Sunday, the Foodees Food and Culture Festival returns, even bigger than last time. Enjoy over 60 food trucks, over 100 artisans and crafters, and the Foodees Fun Park for the kids.

Hours:

Friday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Get more information HERE.

