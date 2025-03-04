Diana Ross States “I’ll Never Retire” During Recent Show in NYC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Diana Ross speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

That’s right, one of the queens of soul has something to say. Diana Ross, 80, is still performing after decades in the industry and she’s not letting up anytime soon. At a recent show in New York City, Ross declared that she’ll “never retire.”

The legendary diva recently performed at two sold-out nights in the King’s Theatre in New York City. Ahead of her 81st birthday at the end of the month (March 26), Ross stated on the stage, “I’ll never retire.”

Diana Ross Continues to Shine Decades Later

After over six decades in the industry, Ross has been able to achieve many milestones in her career. Known as the “Queen of Motown Records,” Ross was the lead singer for the group, The Supremes, before branching off into a successful solo career.

Ross has released 26 studio albums during her solo career and The Supremes remain as one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. After years of experience in the industry, Ross is refusing to put the mic down.

Currently, Ross is in the middle of a small tour, Diana Ross: Celebrating Timeless Classics, that will end on March 21. Then, she will head to the UK for her Diana Ross LIVE – 2025 UK & EU Tour.

Click here to see more on the tour and what’s in store for Ross.

@dianaross The Brooklyn shows were like a party! It was so wonderful to make new memories with everyone at Kings Theater. I love performing with my daughter Rhonda and was so happy to see my son Evan and grandson Raif ♥️ the love fest continues! Check the link in bio for upcoming dates. #dianaross #dianarossthankyou ♬ Upside Down - Original CHIC Mix - Diana Ross

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!