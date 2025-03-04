Diana Ross States “I’ll Never Retire” During Recent Show in NYC
That’s right, one of the queens of soul has something to say. Diana Ross, 80, is still performing after decades in the industry and she’s not letting up anytime soon. At a recent show in New York City, Ross declared that she’ll “never retire.”
The legendary diva recently performed at two sold-out nights in the King’s Theatre in New York City. Ahead of her 81st birthday at the end of the month (March 26), Ross stated on the stage, “I’ll never retire.”
Diana Ross Continues to Shine Decades Later
After over six decades in the industry, Ross has been able to achieve many milestones in her career. Known as the “Queen of Motown Records,” Ross was the lead singer for the group, The Supremes, before branching off into a successful solo career.
Ross has released 26 studio albums during her solo career and The Supremes remain as one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. After years of experience in the industry, Ross is refusing to put the mic down.
Currently, Ross is in the middle of a small tour, Diana Ross: Celebrating Timeless Classics, that will end on March 21. Then, she will head to the UK for her Diana Ross LIVE – 2025 UK & EU Tour.
