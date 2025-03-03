Top 10 Timeless Hits of Gladys Knight: Celebrating the Empress of Soul

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball)

Between 1967 and 1987, Gladys Knight landed seven number-one singles, showing her staying power across different musical eras. Her collection includes the Grammy-winning “Love Overboard” and the emotional “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Gladys Knight’s Outstanding Career

In ’67, Knight made waves with “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” taking it to #2 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Her powerful and energetic version of the song made it uniquely her own. She branched out with “If I Were Your Woman” in 1970, tackling relationship issues when few others would.

Magic happened when she recorded “Midnight Train to Georgia” in ’73. Though originally written for Cissy Houston, the song found its perfect match in Knight and became the one she’s best known for.

“Imagination” brought change in ’74. Her new direction tackled deeper subjects, with “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” reaching the top of the R&B charts.

By ’83, Knight showed she could change with the times. Her funky hit “Save the Overtime (For Me)” shot to number one on Billboard’s R&B chart.

The ’87 hit “Love Overboard” silenced anyone questioning Knight’s relevance. While using modern production techniques, she kept her powerful vocals front and center and earned a Grammy along the way.

Beyond her recording success, Knight branched out into business and acting. Modern R&B artists still look to her work as inspiration for their music.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!