Top 10 Timeless Hits of Gladys Knight: Celebrating the Empress of Soul
Between 1967 and 1987, Gladys Knight landed seven number-one singles, showing her staying power across different musical eras. Her collection includes the Grammy-winning “Love Overboard” and the emotional “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”
Gladys Knight’s Outstanding Career
In ’67, Knight made waves with “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” taking it to #2 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Her powerful and energetic version of the song made it uniquely her own. She branched out with “If I Were Your Woman” in 1970, tackling relationship issues when few others would.
Magic happened when she recorded “Midnight Train to Georgia” in ’73. Though originally written for Cissy Houston, the song found its perfect match in Knight and became the one she’s best known for.
“Imagination” brought change in ’74. Her new direction tackled deeper subjects, with “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” reaching the top of the R&B charts.
By ’83, Knight showed she could change with the times. Her funky hit “Save the Overtime (For Me)” shot to number one on Billboard’s R&B chart.
The ’87 hit “Love Overboard” silenced anyone questioning Knight’s relevance. While using modern production techniques, she kept her powerful vocals front and center and earned a Grammy along the way.
Beyond her recording success, Knight branched out into business and acting. Modern R&B artists still look to her work as inspiration for their music.