Jim Jones Challenges Cam’ron to Fight for $10 Million

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 26: Cam'ron and Jim Jones attend the Def Jam's Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam)

In a shocking turn, Jim Jones just threw down a $10 million boxing challenge to Cam’ron, ramping up their already heated beef. The challenge comes right after Jones released “Jomo,” a brutal diss track aimed at his former friend.

The track responds to Cam’ron’s recent statement that Jones isn’t a real Harlemite. During an interview, Cam’rom made comments about Jones and how he is not actually from Harlem as he claims. Cam also claimed that Jones tricks people into going to jail.

Jones responded during an interview with The Breakfast Club addressing Cam’rom and challenging him to a fight. “He’s a birdhead. He don’t want no smoke,” said Jones. “I’ll box his head off. Where’s the ring at? … $10 million right now. Today n***a. I’ll catch a flight wherever you at. … You with Mayweather and them? $10 million, I’ll meet you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I’ll box your head off, you know that. Don’t play with me.”

Jim Jones & Cam’rom Beef

This latest beef adds another chapter to their rocky friendship. Back in 2010, after three years of not speaking, they had finally patched things up.

The current drama started when Cam’ron talked to 50 Cent, bringing up Jones’ 2007 show with the G-Unit boss. Jones fired back quickly, stating he never needed permission to perform with 50.

During their prime, Dipset moved from Roc-A-Fella to Koch Records, making waves across the music industry.

While Cam’ron says he’s done talking about Jones, the harsh “Jomo” might force him to respond. The track digs up old issues and puts their personal beef front and center.

Every time they’ve reconciled before, fans got new music and performances. Now, with both rappers standing their ground, future team-ups seem unlikely.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!