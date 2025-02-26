Oscars Ready to Switch Things Up With Star-Packed Music Lineup, First K-Pop Show

The Academy Awards will shake up its usual format this Sunday, March 2, featuring seven big-name musical acts on the Los Angeles stage instead of the usual Best Original Song performances.

Making history at the Oscars, Lisa from Blackpink becomes the first K-pop star to perform on the awards show stage. She’ll team up with Doja Cat and Raye.

While Doja Cat brings her signature style and clever wordplay, rising star Raye adds her soulful R&B touch. Queen Latifah, with her 30 years of acting, rapping, and singing experience, also joins the lineup.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo and superstar Ariana Grande will bring “Wicked” to the stage. They’ll perform alongside the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

With a Tony, Grammy, and Daytime Emmy to her name, Erivo stands out among performers. She has earned the attention of major awards groups, receiving nominations from the British Academy, Oscars, and Golden Globes.

Unlike previous years, the show puts music tributes in the spotlight. This new approach trades the nominated song performances for musical celebrations of film achievements.

This signals a big shift for the Academy, reported NBC Palm Springs. Traditionally, viewers could expect to hear Best Original Song nominees during the broadcast.

Academy officials have confirmed the complete lineup of performers. They’re aiming to blend Hollywood’s classic appeal with fresh musical talent.