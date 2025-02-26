Ne-Yo Explains Polyamorous Relationship to Kids: ‘Everybody’s Honest’

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo recently shared that there’s no “TMI” between him and his seven kids. The “Miss Independent” singer opened up about his polyamorous relationship and how he explained it to his children.

Ne-Yo’s Polyamorous Relationship

In a recent podcast interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (via The Independent), fans asked Ne-Yo if his children have asked him about his love life. He said, “Of course they do. And I answer them. Honesty. I’m not lying to anybody, not even my children. Like, ‘Hey this is daddy’s girlfriend, and so is that, and so is that, and so is that.”

The “So Sick” singer has seven children. He shares Madilyn and Mason with ex-fiancé Monyetta Shaw-Carter. Three of his children — Shaffer, Roman and Isabella — he shares with ex-wife Crystal Renay. His two youngest, Braiden and Braxton, he shares with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

He also said how his girlfriends have been looking after his children, making them meals, and washing their clothes and noted, “It’s all good. It’s family. It’s community.”

Currently, the singer said he has four girlfriends. The key to making it work? Again, it’s honesty. Ne-Yo said, “It’s not about juggling. It ain’t about juggling. The key ingredient to making it work is honesty. Everybody gotta be telling the truth, you know what I mean?”

He added, “There’s four of them total. There were just three there that particular night,” Ne-Yo explained of a recent photo showing him with three women, “It works. It works. Everybody’s honest, everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody’s consenting.”

Latest Girlfriend

Vibe reported that the singer’s latest girlfriend to join his polyamorous relationship is his backup dancer, Bri, who’s been touring with the singer since 2023. In a recent Instagram post, the singer posted a picture with his three girlfriends on a yacht with the caption, “US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly.”

The comment section is filled with mixed reactions, but most social media users are not expecting him to turn polyamorous and leave behind his family. One commenter wrote, “He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS? There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this.” Another commented, ” Looking like a Freak off Party !! What happened to keeping to Classy I guess that Gentleman is long gone. I’m separating the man from the music cause the music is banging.”

However, comments on Bri’s Instagram post about their recent date in Indonesia were more positive, with fans commenting they have “so much chemistry,” and that Bri is “without a doubt his calm.”