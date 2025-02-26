DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith’s ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’: A Hip-Hop Classic Turns 35
When “Parents Just Don’t Understand” came out in February 1988, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith made history. Their Jive Records track went on to win the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance the following year.
The song climbed the music charts, reaching #96 on VH1’s Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list. Their second album, “He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper,” took off way beyond their first one, moving over two million copies compared to the earlier 600,000.
“Rap music is not just music. Rap music is a subculture: hip-hop. It’s a style of dress, an attitude, a look, a language. It’s more than just music,” Smith told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Luck brought them together, Smith filled in for a missing DJ at a neighborhood party. Shortly after, they dropped “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,” their 1987 first release that showcased their knack for telling stories.
Sampling from “I Dream Of Jeannie,” their hit told stories about back-to-school shopping nightmares and car borrowing mishaps. The combination resonated with both kids and their parents.
Then came Hollywood. The song showed up in “The Parent Trap,” “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” and “Jersey Girl.” Their video’s popularity helped Smith grab his famous TV role as The Fresh Prince on The Fresh Prine of Bel-Air.
By keeping their content clean, they opened up mainstream acceptance for hip-hop on radio and MTV. While others focused on street life, they went with everyday stories that connected with suburban kids.
They managed to stay respected in the streets while making rap music acceptable for American families – something few others could manage.