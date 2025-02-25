Zachary Levi Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Potentially Playing Flynn Rider in Live-Action ‘Tangled’

Rumors have long circulated about the animated movie Tangled being rebooted as a live-action film. The film is another animation that gets a reboot as a live action adaptation, following the footsteps of Moana starring Catherine Lagaʻaia with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Now, Zachary Levi, the voice of Flynn Rider, has reacted to the rumored casting of a young actor as the character in the live-action movie.

What We Know About the Live-Action Version of Tangled

Tangled is a 2010 animated musical based on the fairytale Rapunzel, a lost princess with magical long blonde hair that can heal and de-age. She’s brainwashed into never leaving her tower in the middle of the forest. She met an outlaw Flynn Rider who introduced her to the outside world. Mandy Moore voiced Rapunzel in the animated movie.

The movie was commercially successful, ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film of 2010. Fans and critics loved it, and perhaps that’s why fans are excited about the movie now getting a live-action adaptation. There isn’t any official news yet about the cast. However, Deadline and Variety (via Us Weekly) reported that director Michael Gracey is in negotiations to direct, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson having finished writing the script. Gracey is known for directing Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic, while Robinson co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder.

Zachary Levi Reacts to Rumored Casting of Flynn Rider

Timothée Chalamet has been rumored to be cast as Flynn Rider which Levi “totally sign off.” During the New York premiere of The Unbreakable Boy, Levi told Us Weekly, “Oh, I think he would be great.”

In April 2024, Mean Girls actress Avantika was fan-cast as Rapunzel, with fans sharing side-by-side photos of the actress and the animated character, commenting, “It’s deadly serious actually, like that’s the same face,” according to The Direct. Neither Disney nor Avantika have responded to the speculation.

Aside from the 2010 movie, Levi and Moore voiced the characters for a Tangled TV series. The 2017 Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure ran for three seasons from March 2017 to March 2020.