Marvel Wants Season 2 of ‘Agatha All Along’ and ‘Hawkeye’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Kathryn Hahn attends the launch event for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on September 16, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Marvel)

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, fans were treated to the amazing TV series WandaVision. The series follows the lives of Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live a suburban life in New Jersey. Although the series only had nine episodes with a running time of 30-50 minutes, it managed to pack enough into each episode to make it worth watching. Since it was such a success, both with the critics and fans, it naturally spawned a spinoff. Some critics even pointed out the show’s ending clearly set up other MCU projects.

WandaVision’s spinoff, Agatha All Along, premiered on Disney+ on September 18, 2024. Similar to its successor, the Kathryn Hahn led series was also loved by fans and critics.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along | Disney+

Agatha All Along Plot

The series follows the end of WandaVision with Wanda trapping the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) under a spell and stripping her of her power. She managed to escape with the help of a mysterious teenager played by Joe Locke who wanted to learn more about witchcraft and join Agatha’s coven.

Aside from Hahn and Locke, the cast also includes Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, a member of Agatha’s coven and a “green witch” stand-in; Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, the original Green Witch; Sasheer Zamata as Jen Kale, a bound sorceress, potions expert, and member of Agatha’s coven; Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, another member of the coven and whose skill is divination; Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, a protector witch and also a member of Agatha’s coven; among others.

Season 2 of Agatha All Along and Hawkeye

Head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Brad Winderbaum confirmed Marvel “for sure” wants season 2 of the series. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I think it’s ‘linear series potential. A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it.”

Winderbaum also talked about Hawkeye. He said, “Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.” Hawkeye starred Jeremy Renner and his protege Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld. The series ran from November to December 2021 with six episodes.

Aside from a planned season 2 of Agatha, there’s also Vision Quest which follows white Vision’s storyline after WandaVision and is set for a May 2026 release date, per Screen Rant.