Wu-Tang Clan Announces Final Tour, ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’

Wu-Tang Clan, one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups, has just announced their “final tour” called Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. This 27-date tour, produced by AEG, will kick off on June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and take the group across cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will wrap up on July 18 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Joining them on tour will be the legendary hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P).

Wu-Tang Clan’s founder, RZA, gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from this tour. He said, “Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called ‘The Final Chamber.’ This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale at 10 AM local time on February 28, with no pre-sales available. Fans can join the Wu queue online, which opens 30 minutes before the sale begins.

Here are the tour dates:

06/06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

– Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 06/07 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

– Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center 06/10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

– Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 06/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

– Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 06/13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

– Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 06/14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

– Houston, TX – Toyota Center 06/15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

– Austin, TX – Moody Center 06/16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

– Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 06/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

– Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 06/20 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

– Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena 06/21 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

– San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego 06/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

– Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena 06/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

– San Francisco, CA – Chase Center 06/26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

– Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center 06/28 – Seattle, CA – Climate Pledge Arena

– Seattle, CA – Climate Pledge Arena 06/30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena 07/01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

– Portland, OR – Moda Center 07/04 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

– Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre 07/07 – Chicago, IL – United Center

– Chicago, IL – United Center 07/08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

– Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 07/09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

– Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 07/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

– Boston, MA – TD Garden 07/13 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

– Laval, QC – Place Bell 07/14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

– Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 07/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

– New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 07/17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

– Newark, NJ – Prudential Center 07/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

