Wu-Tang Clan Announces Final Tour, ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’
Wu-Tang Clan, one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups, has just announced their “final tour” called Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. This 27-date tour, produced by AEG, will kick off on June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and take the group across cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will wrap up on July 18 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Joining them on tour will be the legendary hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P).
Wu-Tang Clan’s founder, RZA, gave a sneak peek into what fans can expect from this tour. He said, “Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called ‘The Final Chamber.’ This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”
Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale at 10 AM local time on February 28, with no pre-sales available. Fans can join the Wu queue online, which opens 30 minutes before the sale begins.
Here are the tour dates:
- 06/06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 06/07 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- 06/10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- 06/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 06/13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 06/14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 06/15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 06/16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- 06/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 06/20 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
- 06/21 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- 06/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- 06/26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- 06/28 – Seattle, CA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 06/30 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 07/01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 07/04 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 07/07 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 07/08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 07/09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- 07/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 07/13 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- 07/14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 07/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- 07/17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- 07/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center