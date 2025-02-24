Legendary Singer Roberta Flack Dies at 88

Legendary pop and R&B singer Roberta Flack, known for her soulful voice and timeless hits, has passed away at the age of 88, according to multiple reports. Flack rose to fame in the early 1970s with Grammy-winning classics like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” a representative said in a statement. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Flack’s musical journey began early—classically trained on the piano, she earned a music scholarship to Howard University at just 15 years old. Her big break came when jazz musician Les McCann discovered her performing at the Washington, DC nightclub Mr. Henry’s, leading to a record deal with Atlantic Records.

Although her biggest hits came in the ’70s, Flack never stopped making music. She continued recording into the 2000s, releasing her final album, Let It Be Roberta, a tribute to the Beatles, in 2012.

