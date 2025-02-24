50 Cent Escalates Feud with Big Meech, Alleges Drug Issues and Snitching

Drama broke out when 50 Cent called out former Black Mafia Family boss Big Meech, suggesting he worked with police and raising concerns about drug use on the BMF TV show set in February 2025.

Things got heated after Meech announced his “Welcome Back” show at Amerant Arena, planned for February 13, 2025. As bad blood grew between the two, the show fell through.

On social media, 50 went after Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory about his behavior since getting out of prison in October 2021. The feds had picked up Flenory in 2005 during a major drug trafficking investigation.

The rapper-turned-producer came at actor Lil Meech with claims he was using drugs on set.

Court papers show that Flenory and his brother Southwest T admitted to running a drug empire in 2007. The feds hit them with 30-year sentences in September 2008, though a judge knocked off three years in mid-2021.

50 threatened to drop papers about Tammy Cowins, a snitch connected to the case. Former associate Terrance Williams stepped in to say Cowins chose to work with the feds on her own.

The feds spent 15 years gathering evidence before nabbing the brothers on racketeering charges. They found a complex system of money laundering tied to their operation.

This online beef shows how far things have fallen from when they were cool with each other. People close to the situation say Flenory linking up with 50’s music industry enemies started it all.

In video responses, Flenory pushed back hard against claims he worked with cops. The canceled arena show demonstrates how bad things have gotten between these former friends.