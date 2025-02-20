Live Nation Ends Lawnie Pass Program, Promises ‘New and Exciting’ Summer Concert Options

Big changes are coming for Live Nation concertgoers! The company has officially discontinued its popular Lawnie Pass program for the upcoming concert season.

In a social media post, Live Nation confirmed, “There will not be a Lawnie Pass program in 2025.” However, they reassured fans that something new is on the way, saying the program will be replaced by “new and exciting programs for summer concert season.”

For those who loved the Lawnie Pass, there’s a silver lining—Live Nation says previous pass holders will be the first to hear about the upcoming summer offerings. “We are so grateful to our Lawnie community, and we can’t wait to share more with you soon,” the company wrote. “We are looking forward to seeing you at an upcoming show this summer.”

What Was the Lawnie Pass?

The 2024 Lawnie Pass cost $239 and gave concertgoers a personalized credential for entry, access to a “fast lane” at the gates, and general parking for events.

Fans React to the News

As expected, many fans are disappointed to see the pass go.

“One of the few good things @LiveNation did is going away. No more lawn passes – I’ve had one of these (or the version before) since 2014,” one person shared online.

Another fan expressed frustration, saying, “I’m bummed Live Nation announced the end of their Lawn Pass. I anticipated being able to see @ChrisStapleton for the 1st time, but it’s sold out & I’m NOT paying scalper prices for a show.”

More Changes Coming to Live Nation Venues

This isn’t the only major change Live Nation has made recently. In November 2024, they announced that concertgoers can no longer bring outside chairs to their venues. Instead, lawn chairs must be rented inside or reserved when purchasing ticket upgrades.

While fans wait to hear what new programs Live Nation has in store, one thing is clear—the summer concert experience is going to look a little different in 2025.

