Georgia Mansion Crowned One of the Most Gorgeous

When it comes to great travel destinations, visiting a mansion isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind. But, visiting a decades old mansion can really make for an exciting getaway, and Georgia has some unique ones. Walking into a mansion from yesteryear is really like taking a step back in time. It’s a thrilling experience, and you really feel like a piece of history when you’re visiting an old mansion. Now, one Georgia mansion has been named one of the most beautiful in the country.

Georgia Spot Among America’s Most Beautiful Mansions

The travel experts at Explore Georgia have put together a story about the best mansions in the state. In the feature, they highlighted a collection of “historic house museums that showcase different eras and lifestyles that have contributed to the Georgia we know today.”

Their top pick is the Old Governor’s Mansion, located at 120 S. Clarke Street in Milledgeville, Georgia. “If you only have time for one house tour in Milledgeville, this is the one to take,” they urge. “Completed in 1839, the Old Governor’s Mansion was the residence of Georgia governors for more than 30 years.” They also highlight the Heritage Hall in Madison, which was “once the home of a prominent physician” and features “splendid architecture” and more beauty in the town. It’s located at 277 South Main Street in Madison.

So, what exactly makes a home a mansion? You could be living in one and not even know it. According to Smith & Associates Real Estate, “The typical real estate definition of a mansion is a home that offers at least 5,000 square feet of space and at least five to six bedrooms.” Plus, Realtor.com says a mansion is simply “a mansion is a large and impressive house: the large house of a wealthy person.” In addition to having lots of bedrooms, Realtor adds that a mansion has entertainment facilities, leisure space, lavish grounds and superlative building materials and finishes. That makes sense, and a lot of mansions that I’ve heard about over the years even have full-sized basketball courts or movie theaters inside. How amazing, right?

What really makes a house a home, of course, is love. So, if you’re getting some house envy by thinking about the gigantic mansions out there, just remember that a true home is filled with love, no matter the size.

