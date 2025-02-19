This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 19

The fatal shooting of Brooklyn rising star Pop Smoke during a home invasion happened on this day in 2020. The rapper’s debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was released in June of that year, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. This date also marks the birthdays of several important industry figures, including Motown legend Smokey Robinson (born in 1940) and the rapper and activist Immortal Technique (born in 1978).

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many notable singles and albums that changed the face of hip-hop and R&B debuted on this day:

Vocal group The Miracles issued “Got a Job,” a comedic answer song to “Get a Job” by The Silhouettes. While the single didn’t enter the charts, it was instrumental in launching successful careers for Smokey Robinson and the group. 2007: Atlanta rap group Shop Boyz released their best-known single, “Party Like a Rockstar.” The rap-rock party anthem from the group’s debut album, “Rockstar Mentality,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Atlanta rap group Shop Boyz released their best-known single, “Party Like a Rockstar.” The rap-rock party anthem from the group’s debut album, “Rockstar Mentality,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2019: Controversial rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Xan releases his fifth EP, Fireworks, through Columbia.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 19 has been the stage for many cultural shifts in the Hip-Hop and R&B world.

Al Green won the Favorite Soul/R&B award for his fifth studio album, I’m Still In Love With You, at the inaugural American Music Awards. The album peaked at No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200. 1994: Singer Mariah Carey scored her first U.K. No. 1 hit with her cover of Badfinger’s “Without You.” Remarkably, Harry Nilsson’s cover of this ballad had also gone to No. 1 in the U.S. on Feb. 19, but in 1972.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date is also associated with many pivotal recordings and performances that have reverberated across the industry:

The Weeknd released his smash single “After Hours” from his fourth studio album of the same title. The track peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2021: The official remix of Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” dropped. The trap-infused R&B hit features rappers Lil Durk, Future, and Latto.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Feb. 19 stands out in hip-hop and R&B due to the numerous shifts and changes that have occurred on this date:

Stevie Wonder’s remote performance at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards suffered transmission issues due to technical hitches. Nevertheless, the star had another good Grammy night, sweeping awards in four categories, including Album of the Year for Songs in the Key of Life. 1996: Michael Jackson’s performance of “Earth Song” at the 1996 BRIT Awards was interrupted when Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the band Pulp, leaped onstage and mocked the star’s performance. Cocker was arrested on assault charges but they were later dropped thanks to footage from David Bowie and his crew.

Feb. 19 is undeniably an important date, filled with many iconic moments in Hip-Hop and R&B. We saw Al Green win a Favorite Soul/R&B award and The Weeknd released his smash single “After Hours.”