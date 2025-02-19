Snoop Dogg: His Complicated Friendships with Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Musical artist/rapper Snoop Dogg looks on during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game between the Colorado State Rams and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Arizona Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

A single radio interview in 1996 broke the friendship between Tupac and Snoop Dogg when Snoop showed support for their East Coast rivals Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G.

Suge Knight, who ran Death Row Records, saw Tupac storm into his hotel room furious. The rapper had just heard Snoop’s comments, and this moment destroyed their friendship for good.

Before the fallout, the two were close friends. 2Pac showed Snoop blunt-rolling techniques and supported his music, as reported by NBC.

Fear set in as their friendship fell apart. Snoop carried knives on a private flight to protect himself. When another opportunity came to fly with 2Pac, he made up an excuse about watching gear instead.

Things got scary when gunmen shot at Snoop during his New York video shoot. People blamed Biggie for the attack, making the coastal beef even worse.

Despite Knight’s efforts to fix things with a studio meeting, the damage was too severe. Neither rapper came to talk things out.

Music became ammunition in the coastal war. Harsh tracks went back and forth – 2Pac released “Hit ‘Em Up” while Mobb Deep answered with “Drop a Gem on ‘Em”.

Their last interaction was short and harsh. When Snoop asked about going to a Vegas fight, 2Pac completely rejected him. They never talked again.

Violence took both 2Pac and Biggie. Afterward, Snoop teamed up with Puff Daddy on The Steve Harvey Show to stop the coastal violence.