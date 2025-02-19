Drake: Does He Have Another Beef?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

During his February 17 show in Australia, Drake shocked fans by throwing a DeMar DeRozan jersey onto the ground. This move signals the end of what used to seem like an unbreakable friendship.

The falling out started when DeRozan showed up in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video last summer. His decision to work with Drake’s rival didn’t sit well.

Fred VanVleet weighed in carefully on the situation. “I hate to see it, man… Obviously DeMar is someone that I’ve gone close to, someone like a big brother to me. Drake, I consider a friend and someone that I’ve got a lot of love and respect for,” he told The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

Things got worse during a heated November 2024 Kings game in Toronto. Drake, sitting courtside, glared at DeRozan while making comments about jersey retirement.

The beef now raises questions about DeRozan’s legacy with the Raptors. Yet VanVleet believes his old teammate deserves his jersey in the rafters.

Back in the day, these two were inseparable. They clicked instantly – from living in the same LA area to hanging out during summers, brought together by their Toronto connection.

The video that started all this drama highlighted DeRozan’s Compton roots – the same streets Lamar grew up on. That shared background made the betrayal sting even more.

When Lamar got picked for the Super Bowl show, it only made the tension between the music stars worse.

Toronto fans see DeRozan’s link to Lamar as a dig at their city, turning a personal beef into public drama.