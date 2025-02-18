Resale Tickets of Beyoncé’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Dates Are Going For Over $1K

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

In case you missed it (or maybe not), Beyoncé won Album of the Year during the 2025 Grammy Awards (about time, don’t you think?). She also made history by winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, the first Black artist to do so. On February 2, she announced via her Instagram what we are all waiting for, the Cowboy Carter tour.

She was supposed to announce it earlier. After her performance at the NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show for the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game, she posted on her account that she has an announcement on January 14. Fans speculated she was referring to a tour announcement. However, because of the LA wildfires, she postponed it to a later date.

If you have “fear of missing out” (FOMO is real) and want to see Beyoncé perform “Texas Hold ‘Em” live, you better prepare your wallet because resell prices for her tickets are skyrocketing, with some tickets going for as much as $1,680 each.

Beyoncé’s Tour Tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are $1,680 Each

Daily Mail reported that resell sites have started listing tickets for Beyoncé’s concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at $1,680 (£1,334) each and that’s for a close-up seat. For a standing ticket opposite the stage, ticket price is at $2,393.24 (£1,900). There are cheaper options of $660 (£524) for a seat near the back or $1,122.51 (£891) on the left-hand side of the stage.

She is set to tour North London in June as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, with six shows scheduled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The dates include June 5, 7, 10, and 12, along with newly added dates on June 14 and 16.

One fan tweeted about the Ticketmaster price. “I’m sorry but this is an absolute JOKE for seated Beyoncé tickets at Tottenham!!! Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing is SHOCKING!!!” Another wrote, “Public service announcement, those wanting to stand to see Beyonce in London in June is going to set you back 224.85 BRITISH POUNDS. Dynamic pricing or not.. wow. Count me out.”

Fans also called out Ticketmaster’s UK site crashing during the presale. However, the ticketing platform said there were no issues with the website. “The site did not crash. We always advise fans to make sure they only use one tab, clear their cookies, and do not use any VPN software on their device.”

Fortunately, a Beyoncé fan page tweeted that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website is selling tickets “2x cheaper than Ticketmaster.”

Fortunately, a Beyoncé fan page tweeted that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website is selling tickets "2x cheaper than Ticketmaster."

Twitter is also full of posts by individuals reselling verified tickets.