Lil Wayne’s Daughter Claps Back After His ‘SNL’ Performance Sparks Super Bowl Jokes
Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, is not here for the disrespect! She recently clapped back at critics who tried to make jokes about her father’s performance on Saturday Night Live 50 over the weekend.
Wayne hit the stage on Sunday (February 16) as part of SNL’s 50th anniversary special, performing his 2008 hit “Mrs. Officer” with The Roots as his backing band. While many fans praised him for looking “healthy” and “lively,” others weren’t as kind. Some social media users poked fun at his energy level and joked about his interest in performing at Super Bowl LIX, which will take place in his hometown of New Orleans.
“Y’all tryna set this man up talking about a Super Bowl. This is barely a performance,” one person commented.
Another added “Jay Z would have been FIRED for this. Great nostalgia though.” And someone else chimed in: “This the n—- ya said should’ve did the Super Bowl [laughing emoji].”
Personally, I enjoyed the performance because it gave so much nostalgia. He sang hits like “Uproar,” “Lollipop,” “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Mrs. Officer,” and “A Milli.” His performance may have been elevated with The Roots teaming up with him, bringing a new dynamic to his classic tracks.
Reginae was quick to shut down the negativity. She jumped into the comments section to defend her dad, saying, “Y’all are some d riders! My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with y’all mf kids… he collected a check after this… what y’all get for hating? Not a damn thing!”
While Wayne didn’t end up performing at the Super Bowl, he did make an appearance in a Cetaphil commercial that cleverly revealed the release date for Tha Carter VI. In the ad, he playfully promotes the product in “dry” and “sensitive” situations, with the date 6/6/25 popping up throughout.
As for the halftime show, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez confirmed that Wayne was in the running before Kendrick Lamar was ultimately chosen. She also made it clear that JAY-Z played a key role in selecting the performer.
“Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment. He’s had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention,” Perez told NOLA.com.