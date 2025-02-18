Bridge Replacement Between Augusta And North Augusta Postponed Until 2028

The 13th Street Bridge that connects Augusta to North Augusta has been long overdue for a replacement. While plans were approved for the replacement in 2022, the project is once again being pushed back, according to WJBF.

Costly 13th Street Bridge Project

The 13th Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1939. After 86 years of wear and tear, the bridge does not meet current safety standards, even with repairs made in 1991. Originally, the replacement project was approved in 2022 with a cost of $56.6 million. Unfortunately, time and inflation have impacted the project budget, increasing the cost to $65 million, a 15% price increase. Due to the increased costs, the Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to push the construction project back to 2028.

One challenge in the execution of this project is due to construction on the South Carolina side of the river. There are many factors to consider in order to complete the bridge while keeping roads open to traffic and causing as little inconvenience as possible for the area residents.

13th Street Bridge Design

As for the design, even with delayed construction, the plan remains to have 2 lanes of traffic going in each direction, while also including more pedestrian-friendly features.

As someone who has walked, run, and biked over this bridge, the need for more pedestrian-friendly space will be a much-welcomed change. The current sidewalk area of the bridge is narrow, and the age is easily seen in the worn, uneven surfaces, making it treacherous for those who might not be familiar with the area.

To reevaluate, there will be some exploration work to assess the bridge’s foundation to continue to hone the final design. The Georgia Department of Transportation will work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation as they work to secure the right of way with the involved property owners.

While the project has been pushed back to 2028, that would be the earliest we could see work begin, with 2032 being the latest. As for the present state of the 13th Street Bridge, there are no indications of any dangers to drivers.

While the bridge does not meet today’s safety standards, District 2 Communications Specialist Will Volk told WJBF, “It’s structurally deficient, and something has to be done about it. That doesn’t mean that it’s not safe to drive on—it just means that it’s getting old, and we need to replace it.”

