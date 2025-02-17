This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: February 17

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Singer Alicia Keys performs onstage at "The Pusher's Ball" to benefit the "Keep A Child Alive" charity at The Angel Orensanz Foundation Center for the Arts December 1, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Feb. 17 is a significant date in the evolution of Hip-Hop and R&B. On this date we saw Future go on an album-releasing spree, dropping his fifth studio album and his sixth a week later. Destiny’s Child released their debut album and in 2004, Alicia Keys and Mario Winans landed hit singles.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date marked the beginning of illustrious music careers with groundbreaking hits and chart-topping releases:

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 17 saw top artists achieve cultural milestones with their works and contributions to the industry:

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb.17 hosted electrifying performances with renowned artists taking the stage:

2018: R&B Hall of Fame founder Lamont Robison gave a tribute concert honoring the late Dennis Edwards for his musical work.

R&B Hall of Fame founder Lamont Robison gave a tribute concert honoring the late Dennis Edwards for his musical work. 2024: R&B duo Ruff Endz performed their breakthrough hits “No More” and “Someone To Love” at the Black History Parade & Festival in Pasadena, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry experienced various challenges, with some artists getting embroiled in controversy and others passing away:

2014: American blues singer Henry Gray died aged 95.

American blues singer Henry Gray died aged 95. 2015: Afroman, the rapper behind the hit single “Because I Got High,” was arrested for assaulting a female fan at a show in Mississippi.