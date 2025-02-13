Why Will Smith Almost Backed Out of His 2005 Film ‘Hitch’

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Director Andy Tennant, actor Kevin James, actress Amber Valletta, actor Will Smith and actress Eva Mendes attend the "Hitch" Premiere at the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 18, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Will Smith’s 2005 romantic comedy Hitch remains one of his most beloved films. Despite the instant chemistry between him and co-star Eva Mendes, the Oscar-winning actor almost backed out of the movie, three days before shooting started.

In Hitch, Smith played Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a smooth-talking professional matchmaker who helps men win over the women of their dreams. The movie was a huge box office hit, making it the third highest- grossing rom-com of all time.

Will Smith Almost Didn’t Make Hitch

As it approaches its 20th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reported that director Andy Tennant described making the movie as a “wild ride.” Tennant shared, “There was a lot of fear doing a big, expensive romantic comedy with [Will Smith].” He added that Smith tried to back out, mere days before they started shooting. “He wanted to shut down and work on it some more. It was madness… There were some debates but there were things that turned out really funny. You keep all the really fun stuff; you have a good movie. But it was a wild ride.”

Per Business Insider (via Variety), Tennant and Smith clashed with one another. The director admitted, “We had our difficulties. The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make, neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together. It was a battle. Jada [Pinkett Smith] was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back on a lot of crazy s— that was happening.”

He also said that Smith submitted a draft that he was not a fan of. “I finally told the studio that I was more afraid of Will making that version of the movie than I was about them firing me. Because I knew they were right on the edge of firing me before we even began shooting. And to Will’s credit, we didn’t go with that draft. I don’t think I was ever in anyone’s favor.”

Is Hitch 2 In the Works?

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Eva Mendes, who hasn’t been in a movie since 2014, said she’s willing to return. Mendes said, “You know what? It’s time for a Hitch 2. Will, let’s do this. Hitch 2.” Well, it seems the sequel is happening, but without Tennant.

The rom-com veteran director admitted they were on unfriendly terms when they finished filming Hitch. Perhaps, that is why he is unlikely to be a part of any potential sequel. “When we wrapped, Will walked off the set, didn’t say goodbye to me, didn’t say anything. He just left. I think he felt the same way I did. He thought this movie is a disaster. We wrapped and it was depressing.”

He also said that he found out three months ago that Smith is developing a sequel without him. “I don’t have anything against Will. He hired me to make this movie. It was not an easy job for anybody, but we went around the world with the movie.” Tennant also shared that during hard times, Smith kept telling him to wait for the junket and that they’re going to “go around the world with this.” He said that doing the junket for the movie was “the most amazing trip I had ever been on,” but “when it was over, my time with Will was over. That was it. And I have never heard from him since,” according to People.

On February 11, Will Smith posted photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the movie to his Instagram account to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary. He tagged Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta and Andy Tennant.