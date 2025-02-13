Picturesque Georgia Town Makes for a Memorable Weekend Trip

There’s something extra special about a weekend getaway. For one, it’s spontaneous. You can spend months planning for a big, lavish trip to somewhere exotic, and then those high expectations could get dashed if things don’t go perfectly, but for a weekend getaway, there’s less pressure to deliver. A trip that you dream up a day ahead of time could turn into the vacation of a lifetime. With that in mind, one Georgia town has been named a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. So, if you’re looking to get to different scenery and enjoy a spot that’s getting attention for its weekend getaway appeal, you may want to get this place on your radar.

Best Weekend Getaway Spots

The experts at Travel Bucketlist, via MSN, have put together a tally of the best places in the country for a weekend getaway. While this story is geared towards couples, these spots could be great for singles, friends or family going on vacation together, too.

One of their top spots is Georgia’s very own Savannah, which they state offers such lovely “moss-draped oaks and historic squares” that it’s a setting “both charming and romantic. Wander hand-in-hand through the city’s picturesque streets, each with its own story and character.” They also suggest taking a riverboat cruise along the Savannah River for “a unique vantage point of the city’s skyline, especially enchanting at sunset.” It’s true that this spot is special and a tourist’s dream.

If you’re heading out on a weekend getaway, there are some ways your can optimize your trip. AAA recommends staying where the center of the action is for a short trip. “While you might save money by booking accommodations just outside a city center or you could spend too much vacation time shuttling between your room and all the things you want to see and do,” they state. “Splurge a little on your hotel, and you’ll have more time for fun while cutting out wasted time in transit.” That’s good advice.

Tom Widdows of My Travel Mission also has some tips on weekend traveling. He tells Trip Advisor to focus on the best location for your quick trip. “Do a bit of research and have a general idea of things you want to see, places you would like to spend time, ideas for nights out…and pick your base accordingly,” he states in the feature.

