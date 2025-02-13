“I Squat When I Pee!” What Random Thing Makes You Weird?

This morning’s episode of The Getup Crew, we were discussing random things that make you weird. This came up because on a TikTok video with Mythical Kitchen’s Josh Scherer, Meghan Trainor admitted that her husband doesn’t use dips. So when he eats any food, he will not dip it in anything. Buffalo wings, no bleu cheese. Chips, no dips. She calls him a “serial killer” for it. So that made us want to ask you what is the random thing that makes you weird and boy, did you deliver.

We got all types of answers like: putting mustard on pancakes, putting jelly in pasta. Nick said “I only eat my food with oversized serving utensils and when I put shoes and socks on I go sock shoe sock shoe instead of sock sock shoe shoe.” For that, we found a video that actually discusses this great debate:

One of the more strange answers, however, had to come from Hector who told us “I squat when I pee.” Now, this didn’t seem too strange when we thought maybe he sits on the toilet when he pees. So we asked him and he said he actually faces the urinal and squats when he pees. He added that particularly when he’s at the airport squatting at the urinal, he gets a lot of stares. Now if you look this behavior up, it’s actually frowned upon because it can contribute to bladder infections or UTIs. We even found this article for Hector that describes exactly how to pee correctly:

5 tips for how to pee correctly Most people don't pay much attention to the do's and don'ts of emptying their bladder, but for such a thoughtless bodily function there is a lot that goes into peeing.

Regardless of what random thing makes you “weird,” embrace it. Because if it wasn’t for these random things, everyone would be considered “normal.” And who really wants that?

