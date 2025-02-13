Celebrating 40 Years of Whitney Houston’s Iconic Debut Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

February 14, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s legendary debut album, Whitney Houston. In 1985, the album introduced a voice that would change the music world forever. With timeless tracks that continue to resonate with fans and new generations, Houston’s debut remains a pivotal moment in pop history.

Whitney Houston’s life and career have been the subject of countless stories—books, documentaries, and films. Even before her tragic and untimely passing in 2012, she was a global sensation, constantly in the public eye. Her sudden death, just before the 2012 GRAMMY Awards at age 48, shocked the world. Still, her legacy continues, inspiring artists across genres and generations.

Houston’s influence on younger artists is immeasurable. Many pop icons, such as Alicia Keys, Brandy, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, and Kelly Rowland, have named her as a major influence. Brandy, who starred alongside Houston in the 1997 TV movie Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, shared her deep admiration for the singer when reflecting on her own role as Cinderella in Descendants: The Rise of Red last year. “She’s such a part of my life, forever she will be a part of me,” Brandy said during an interview with PEOPLE. “Before she died, she told me to always be myself, always be authentic, always inspire, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Beyoncé, too, was impacted by Houston. Just two days after revealing photos of her newborn daughter, Blue Ivy, she released a statement about the loss of the icon. “The loss of Whitney Houston is painful,” Beyoncé said. “I remember meeting Whitney for the first time when I was 15. She was the ultimate legend. The ultimate woman. Not only was she confident, poised, stunningly beautiful and intelligent, but she was sincere and kind. She took the time to make everyone feel like they were very important to her.” Beyoncé went on to praise Houston’s voice, calling it “perfect. Strong but soothing. Soulful and classic.”

Mariah Carey, who released her first single Vision of Love in 1990, came onto the scene after Whitney had already made her mark with two multi-platinum albums by the age of 22. Both women are known for their incredible vocal abilities, and naturally, comparisons followed. Carey herself once commented, “When you’re new, you have to be compared to someone. There are a lot worse people I could be compared to. She’s a superstar and a great vocalist.”

When the two legends came together to record “When You Believe” for the Prince of Egypt soundtrack, Carey admitted that her first thought was, “Did she say that was cool?” When they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1998, they were both amused by how the media had pitted them as rivals. “When we got together, it was like magic,” Houston said. “We clicked, we laughed like old girlfriends.” Their duet went on to win the Academy Award for Best Song in 1999.

Jennifer Hudson, another artist who followed in Houston’s footsteps, honored her at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards with a moving performance of “I Will Always Love You.” Wearing a simple black dress, Hudson sang the ballad, accompanied only by a piano. As she sang, photos of Houston and other legendary figures who passed that year filled the screen.

Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You,” originally written by Dolly Parton in 1973, became one of the most iconic songs in pop music history, winning both Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, at the 1994 GRAMMYs.

Whitney Houston’s impact remains timeless, her voice and legacy continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.

