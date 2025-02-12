Neyo Brags About Polyamorous Relationship, But How Do WE Really Feel About It?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Rachel Demita, Lauren Burke, Amber Rose and Ne-yo at the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on February 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Cactus Jack Foundation)

Neyo has come under fire lately for seemingly bragging about his polyamorous relationship. Neyo has been married before, to Crystal Renay Williams and he has a total of 7 children. Those 7 kids are with 3 different women. Ever since Neyo and his ex wife Crystal decided to divorce, he’s been very open about his lifestyle and doesn’t hide it. A recent photo of him with his three girlfriends has gone viral and is getting a ton of backlash. The picture shows Neyo on a yacht with the caption “US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly.” Reactions were harsh: “He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS?” Another user wrote: ” There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this.”

But let’s take a look at what a polyamorous relationship really is and is it as bad as many people make it. The definition of polyamorous: “a consensual non-monogamous relationship where a person has romantic or sexual relationships with multiple partners at the same time, based on open communication, trust, and mutual agreement between all involved parties.” So ultimately, IF THE PERSON IS HONEST ABOUT IT, why are we so quick to criticize these types of relationships? The key word is honesty. If you’re lying, that’s clearly one thing. But if all parties are happy and know what they’re doing, why should they listen to the hate from the outside world? In Neyo’s case, I believe many are upset because of how he left his ex wife as he allegedly cheated on Crystal multiple times. In his case, he wasn’t honest…until now.

In the U.S. about 4 percent of the population is in a polyamorous relationship. We’re constantly hearing stories of people who’s come out of those relationships and they regret it as there most definitely is pros and cons. Pros are freedom, clarity, openness. Cons are being ostracized from family and jealousy just to name a couple. Ultimately, the key word in these relationships is honesty. As long as all parties know what they are getting into from the beginning, and are accepting, that’s all that should matter. Just be prepared to take criticism from those of us who may not understand the lifestyle. But at the end of the day, who cares what the world thinks? Do you and live your best life.

