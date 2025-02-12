Aiken Kicks Off Work on New Soccer Complex at Citizens Park

With the growth of soccer interest in recent years, a new soccer complex in Aiken hopes to bring more teams and supporters to the area. Work crews began construction this week at Citizens Park in Aiken, South Carolina, kicking off the construction of a much-anticipated soccer complex. The first task involves putting up fencing around the construction area.

According to WJBF, the project comes from a partnership between the Parks and Recreation Department and Aiken Futbol Club (AFC) that has been in the works for almost 4 years. Through a public-private deal, AFC will provide the funding and oversee the construction process.

The design includes turf fields with lights and will be built over the next three to five years. AFC has signed on through 2027, with the option to renew for additional five-year periods.

The fields will serve both competitive teams and casual players. AFC’s success in growing local soccer interest, including hosting two major events with Atlanta United, made them the ideal partner for this project.

“We want to have a state-of-the-art soccer complex to not only support our local soccer community but also bring in other visitors from across the region to come play within our facility,” said Jessica Campbell, Aiken’s Parks and Rec Director.

The timing lines up perfectly with Atlanta hosting World Cup games in 2026. Local officials hope to draw soccer teams and supporters to their new facility during the worldwide tournament.

This complex helps solve the region’s shortage of athletic fields. Once completed, tournaments will bring extra customers to Aiken’s local businesses and restaurants.

Multiple playing fields will make up the complex. While AFC will manage scheduling, they’ll coordinate with the city to balance organized team use and public access.

The complex adds to Citizens Park’s existing sports facilities. Regular activities continue as workers outline the space and prepare the ground for construction.

Soon, young athletes will have dedicated training areas. The turf fields mean games can go on despite rain or muddy conditions.

Local businesses near the park are excited about the incoming crowds of players and fans. Being able to host major tournaments puts Aiken in the running for bigger sporting events.

Soccer Interest

Interest in soccer has been growing in recent years. In a September 2024 article on Forbes.com, a report done by For Soccer showed the number of people who have been soccer fans for 5 years or less was up 57% compared to 2023. The number of first-time fans of the sport was up 400% year-over-year.

The beloved sport appeals to a wide range of age groups, genders, and ethnicities. Many discover the sport through participation or family influence, while others have found a love for the game through gaming, gambling, or simply a love for sports. In addition, soccer is widely available to fans in a way it hasn’t been before, with games on throughout the day on various networks.

Soccer continues to rise in popularity, which is a great lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The international tournament will take place in North America. Matches will take place in 16 cities throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first year that three countries jointly host a World Cup. Additionally, it’s the first time a total of 48 teams will compete.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.