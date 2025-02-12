Jay-Z Tops Richest Rappers List with $2 Billion Net Worth in 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jay-Z sits at the top of hip-hop wealth in 2025, with an incredible $2 billion net worth. His money comes from hit songs, smart business deals, and well-placed investments across different industries.

After selling his D’Ussé cognac stake to Bacardi, his wealth shot up $700 million. The huge deal, which put the brand’s value at $3 billion, let him keep a piece worth $747 million while taking cash for the rest.

His early tech bets have also paid off. A tiny $2 million Uber investment grew to $70 million. He’s now backed Block and bought fancy real estate, including an $88 million Bel-Air mansion.

His drink brands rake in cash. Ace of Spades champagne and D’Ussé cognac brought in big profits. These brands fit perfectly with his mix of entertainment, tech, and real estate investments.

His New York real estate collection includes several buildings. These physical investments support his entertainment and product businesses with a reliable income.

Roc Nation keeps racking up success through big deals. They landed a $200 million Live Nation contract in 2017. The NFL threw in another $25 million in 2023, making the company a major player.

The next richest rappers are way behind. Dr. Dre sits in second place with $500 million. Sean Combs and Kanye West tie for third at $400 million each. Both made their money through popular music and successful side businesses.