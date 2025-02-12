Chuck D’s New Book Chronicles Encounters with Legends from Music, Politics, and Sports

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Chuck D attends Black Music Action Coalition, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis' 3rd annual Music Maker Grants at Delilah on January 29, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Public Enemy founder Chuck D has released “Interficial ARTelligence: Moments That Met Me.” This compelling blend of artwork and stories captures his encounters with stars across music, sports, and activism.

“For a PErson like myself―an aged distance beyond a half century of life on Earth―I have experienced a vast array of PEople, PlacEs & Things.” Chuck capitalizes the letters P and E in a reference to the initials of Public Enemy. “The memories are always a looping swirl in my mind. I’m often asked about them and I consider myself a decent storyteller,” said Chuck D.

His writing reveals encounters with legends including Berry Gordy, Ahmet Ertegun, Madonna, Prince, The Notorious B.I.G., Michael Jordan and, Shaquille O’Neal, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Sheryl Crow, John Mellencamp, the Rolling Stones and Erykah Badu.

The book shifts into activism territory, featuring stories about Angela Davis and Jesse Jackson. A moving section describes his visit with Mumia Abu-Jamal in prison.

Certain memories stick out more than others. He found himself sitting across from JFK Jr. during an editorial meeting, presented an award to music icon David Bowie, and presented at Public Enemy’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Harry Belafonte.

Every story comes to life through Chuck D’s personal sketches and drawings. His artistic talent transforms memories into vivid visual stories that leap off the page.