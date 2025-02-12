50 Cent and Big Meech Feud Reignites Over ‘Welcome Home’ Concert Snub

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Rapper / Actor 50 Cent attends the Starz FYC Day at The Atrium at Westfield Century City on June 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drama broke out when 50 Cent went after his former friend Big Meech on Instagram. Things kicked off after Meech showed up at a ‘Welcome Home’ party with Rick Ross in Florida.

Having just finished a 15-year prison sentence in October 2021, Big Meech’s decision to hang out with Ross started a heated fight. This surprise meetup destroyed the friendship between old allies.

On Instagram, 50 shared a picture of a rat with text about “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” – Ross’s 2010 song. This move clearly showed the end of their relationship, which had included work on the Starz show “BMF.”

Meech fired back immediately. He responded by posting a photo with 50’s face edited onto a cheese-eating rat, calling him an “Internet Gangster.”

Others quickly jumped into the fight. Former G-Unit member Young Buck took Meech’s side. Making things worse, 50’s own son Marquise Jackson made fun of his father online.

The drama left Lil Meech confused, since he’d always backed the New York rapper. This public fight has now gotten people talking about making a Black Mafia Family documentary.

As things got worse, more posts kept coming. 50 put up video footage of someone talking about snitches, with Meech’s picture edited into it.

This beef adds another layer to their complicated history. Before this fight blew up, they’d worked together on several projects after Meech got out, including talks about BMF content.