Ye Files Trademark for ‘Wife By Husband’ Amid Grammys Controversy

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is looking to add “author” to his list of titles. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, his company, Ox Paha Inc., has filed a trademark for the phrase “Wife By Husband.” The trademark covers a range of printed books, including biographies, non-fiction, and picture books. While the exact content is unclear, the trademark suggests a focus on his wife, Bianca Censori.

Recently, Ye has been proudly sharing Censori’s growing fame. On social media, he pointed out that she was the “most Googled human on earth” after she appeared at the Grammys red carpet in a nearly invisible dress, dropping her fur coat for the cameras.

The rapper has no regrets about the controversial red carpet-moment. In a post on X, he addressed the backlash, saying, “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world.” He shared a photo of them together, adding, “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night… wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.”

Ye revealed that they tailored the dress six times and clapped back at critics who questioned what his late mother, Donda West, would think. “You don’t know my mama,” he wrote. He also continued posting pictures of Censori in the outfit, admitting, “I’m posting just to flex at this point.”

On Instagram, Ye shared a Vogue article by Raven Smith, which defended Censori’s fashion choice. “I hate to state the obvious, but a woman can wear whatever she wants,” Smith wrote. She added that people shouldn’t assume Censori isn’t in control of her decisions just because her outfit made some uncomfortable.

