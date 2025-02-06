Michelle Wiliams Quits Broadway Show After 2 Weeks for Mental Health Treatment

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 14: Host Michelle Williams speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the Salute Greatness Gala, the Beloved Community Awards is a part of the weeklong celebration of the 2023 King Holiday Observance. The event recognizes community leaders, businesses, and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, philanthropy and social justice in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams walked away from the Broadway production “Once On This Island” just two weeks in to get help for depression. This brave decision came as a turning point in her struggle with mental health.

When doctors caught her depression in her 30s, many people didn’t get it. Her manager once told Time, “You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?”

Now performing again in “Death Becomes Her,” Williams got support from Destiny’s Child members who showed up in the front row on opening night.

In an honest interview with People Magazine, Williams stated, “I need help are the strongest words a person can say.”

Through her book “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours,” Williams opens up about her journey. She brushed off early warning signs, thinking she was just tired from her hectic performance schedule.

By telling her story, she joins other celebrities shedding light on mental health. Stars like Dwayne Johnson, Prince Harry, and Lady Gaga have opened up about their mental health struggles with fans.

Though signs first showed up during her group’s height of fame, she kept going thinking she just needed sleep. Her choice to leave Broadway finally pushed her to seek professional help.

Now, she speaks up for mental health awareness. Her goal: tear down barriers that keep people from talking about their struggles.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!