Michelle Wiliams Quits Broadway Show After 2 Weeks for Mental Health Treatment
Michelle Williams walked away from the Broadway production “Once On This Island” just two weeks in to get help for depression. This brave decision came as a turning point in her struggle with mental health.
When doctors caught her depression in her 30s, many people didn’t get it. Her manager once told Time, “You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?”
Now performing again in “Death Becomes Her,” Williams got support from Destiny’s Child members who showed up in the front row on opening night.
In an honest interview with People Magazine, Williams stated, “I need help are the strongest words a person can say.”
Through her book “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours,” Williams opens up about her journey. She brushed off early warning signs, thinking she was just tired from her hectic performance schedule.
By telling her story, she joins other celebrities shedding light on mental health. Stars like Dwayne Johnson, Prince Harry, and Lady Gaga have opened up about their mental health struggles with fans.
Though signs first showed up during her group’s height of fame, she kept going thinking she just needed sleep. Her choice to leave Broadway finally pushed her to seek professional help.
Now, she speaks up for mental health awareness. Her goal: tear down barriers that keep people from talking about their struggles.