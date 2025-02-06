Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Can Help Save Lives, Says AHA
Over the weekend, rapper Kendrick Lamar snagged the highly sought-after Grammy for Song of the Year with his fiery diss track “Not Like Us”—a song that blew up last summer as he took shots at fellow rapper Drake.
But now, the American Heart Association (AHA) has jumped in with a wild twist—turns out, this hit track could actually help save lives in a medical emergency.
In an Instagram post, AHA revealed: “Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us has 101 beats per minute, the right tempo for hands-only CPR.”
They doubled down in the caption “Mustard on the beat. And it could help you save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the rhythm of ‘Not Like Us.'”
AHA didn’t go into details, but the internet ran with it. One person joked, “Drake just added y’all to the lawsuit 😂.” Another imagined, “Can you imagine Drake needing CPR and this is the song someone chooses to save him? Lmao.”
“Kendrick out here saving lives too??! 😂,” someone else wrote. Another summed it up perfectly “‘Not Like Us’—the gift that keeps on giving.”
Turns out, “Not Like Us” isn’t the only track with the magic CPR tempo. First aid pros at First Response Training International have put together a playlist of life-saving beats, including:
• “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees
• “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
• “Stronger” by Britney Spears
• “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele
• “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys
• “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls
• “Some Nights” by Fun
• “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield
• “Numb” by Linkin Park
• “More Than A Feeling” by Boston
According to the experts, “When the time comes to perform CPR, it needs to be second nature. This repetition, this biennial education saves lives.”