Hip-Hop World Mourns the Loss of Murder Inc. Co-Founder Irv Gotti

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Irv Gotti attends as WEtv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on August 19, 2019 in New York City.

After news broke on Wednesday (Feb. 5) that Irv Gotti, co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, had passed away, the hip-hop world shared their tributes. One of the first to do so was Def Jam, the record label where Gotti began his career.

Gotti started as an A&R representative at Def Jam before teaming up with his brother, Chris Gotti, to create Murder Inc., a label that became a huge part of hip-hop culture. In a statement on Instagram, Def Jam said it was “deeply saddened” by Gotti’s passing at 54 years old.

Kanye West (now known as Ye), who worked with Gotti on the 2019 song “Brothers” from Gotti’s anthology series Tales, shared the news on Instagram with a simple white dove emoji. However, the post was later deleted.

Rapper 50 Cent reacted in his signature style. He posted a photo of himself smoking next to a grave headstone that said “RIP” and wrote on Instagram, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.” His post also included a red carpet photo of Gotti. The two had a long history of feuding over the years.

Music executive Steven Rifkind, founder of Loud Records and SRC Records, also paid tribute on Instagram. He remembered first meeting Gotti in 1993 when Gotti was working with rapper Mic Geronimo. Rifkind shared how they once talked about what could have happened if Gotti had joined Loud Records, but a deal never happened due to sample clearance issues. “We always stayed in touch and was really proud on all the success that he had,” he wrote.

Tina Davis, president of Empire, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Irving Lorenzo!!! You creative genius…you! 😢😢 Once again you have moved us so deeply! You have gone home waaaay too soon! My prayers are with you all Lorenzo family!”

Songwriter House of Princess J posted on X, saying, “Damn.. hate him or love him you have to respect who & what he brought to the music scene & game without Murder Inc there was no Ashanti or Ja Rule hits Rip Irv Gotti #ripirvgotti #murderinc #ashanti #jarule.”

Ruff Ryders Entertainment, the label behind DMX, also paid tribute. They posted a throwback photo of a young DMX, Irv Gotti, and Jay-Z, writing, “RIP to the Legendary @irvgotti187 Our Brother 💔🕊 Our Prayers 🤲🏿 are with his Family.”

