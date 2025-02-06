Doechii’s Bold Face Tape Look: The Viral Trend Explained

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Doechii attends Spotlight: Doechii at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

When it comes to standing out in the music world, Doechii has it down to an art. With TikTok-viral hits like “What It Is” and “Denial is a River,” she’s been making waves—and not just with her music. One of her boldest statements? Face tape. But while most people use it to secretly lift their features, Doechii rocks it loud and proud, turning what’s usually hidden into a fashion statement.

The buzz started in 2024 when Doechii showed up sporting visible face tape, leaving fans both curious and confused. Addressing the chatter in a TikTok video, she set the record straight, captioning it “addressing the face tape 😒” and simply saying, “The face tapes are there on purpose because… it’s c—.”

Unlike others who tuck their face tape under their hair for a sneaky lift, Doechii lets hers shine. She wears it on stage, at events, and even on the red carpet. Her stylist, Sam Woolf, told The New York Times, “She likes exposing something that’s meant to be hidden. She just thinks outside the box, and she likes being vulnerable, and she likes showing things that you’re not meant to show.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards—where she won her first trophy for Best Rap Album—Doechii rocked face tape again, sparking even more conversation. But here’s the thing: face tape isn’t new. It’s been a behind-the-scenes beauty trick for years, used by makeup artists and celebrities to create a lifted look without surgery.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Martin Newman explained to the Cleveland Clinic that there are two types of face tape. The first involves two pieces of tape with strings attached: “You place the tape near each of your temples and then you pull and tie the strings behind your head,” he says. This creates a snatched effect, though usually, people hide the strings with their hair. The second type is for smoothing out wrinkles—just stick the tape on your skin overnight and, in theory, wake up with fewer lines.

While most face taping focuses on the eyes, some people use it on their jaw, cheeks, forehead, and even neck. Doechii’s take? Forget hiding it—own it. And she’s not alone in embracing a more open approach to beauty. Celebrity makeup artist Kelly Zhang told Teen Vogue, “For years, the overly blended, airbrushed look dominated, but now there’s a shift toward raw, expressive beauty.”

Doechii also had a strong message for a fan who claimed they’d stop supporting her if she ever got cosmetic surgery. She quickly shut it down, reminding everyone that personal choice—especially when it comes to women’s bodies—is nobody else’s business.

