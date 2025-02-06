50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti After His Passing, And Other Shocking Troll Jobs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Rapper 50 Cent is seen on the sidelines prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

50 Cent is the king of trolling. He brags about it. We can almost always expect 50 Cent to troll people at the most inopportune times…for them anyway. It’s what he’s known for at this point. When asked in previous interviews about trolling, 50 has always said he’s just having fun.

Fast forward to recent events when music executive and producer Irv Gotti passed away at the age of 54. Now 50 and Irv have had a bitter feud for over 20 years but for some reason, the fact that 50 trolled him after his passing still came as a shock to many. Soon as the news took over, 50 posted a picture of himself smoking hookah with the caption: ‘I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack…’nah God bless him LOL.’

This made us think about other memorable 50 Cent troll jobs in the past. We have to start with Diddy. 50 has been having a blast roasting Diddy since all of his sexual assault allegations have come to light. He posted this little gem while promoting his appearance on the Drew Barrymore show:

“Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • http://gunitbrands.com“

He made fun of Madonna’s appearance posting: “She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed 🤨I want the f—king doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL.”

50 had a lot to say when Jada Pinkett Smith released her memoir and was revealing some never before heard gems about Will Smith: “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! 👀 WTF is going on.”

Oh and don’t forget the time he defended Bill Cosby: “They are just doing Bill dirty, smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody !”

And then there was the time 50 trolled his rival Floyd Mayweather after a fight: “This is how Champ boxing matches look now, WWE vibes… He fired the referee during the fight. LOL”

Will he ever stop? Most likely not. Critics have tried to come for 50 but he wouldn’t be 50 if he didn’t keep us on our toes.

