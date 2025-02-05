Why Kendrick Lamar Left ‘Not Like Us’ Off ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

When Kendrick Lamar dropped his surprise album GNX, fans were hyped but also a little confused. Why was “Not Like Us,” the diss track that had everyone talking, nowhere to be found? Well, thanks to a Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) executive, we finally have an answer.

Terrence “Punch” Henderson, a key figure at TDE, was asked by a fan on X why Kendrick “didn’t include the mega smash on the album.” His response? Plain and simple: “Integrity.” He explained, “That record was for the battle. The album was a separate thing. Could have put it on there to boost overall sales but chose to leave it for what it was. Integrity.”

Integrity. That record was for the battle. The album was a separate thing. Could have put it on there to boost overall sales but choose to leave it for what it was. Integrity. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) February 4, 2025

Another fan was curious if Kendrick had already started working on his next album before his rap battle with Drake took over the internet. Punch, however, wasn’t spilling any secrets. “That’s all I got, champ. He can speak on that if he ever choose to,” he replied.

Now, fans are wondering if Kendrick will perform “Not Like Us” during his Super Bowl set this Sunday (Feb. 9). There’s also speculation about whether Drake’s ongoing lawsuit could get in the way. According to Billboard and some legal experts, the lawsuit shouldn’t stop him. But he might tweak the lyrics or skip the song altogether just to keep things out of court.

