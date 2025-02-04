This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 4

February 4th marks the release of groundbreaking music, timeless performances, and other events that have shaped Hip Hop and R&B. On this date in 2007, music legend Prince brought down the Super Bowl halftime show with an otherworldly performance of “Purple Rain.” On the same date in 2015, American rapper and singer Post Malone, then 19, uploaded a demo version of his debut single “White Iverson” on his Soundcloud account. The single, now certified Diamond by RIAA, went viral, landing Malone his first record deal with Republic Records and launching his career.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several chart-topping singles and albums have been released on this date over the years, many of which have left a lasting mark on these genres:

2008: G-Unit releases the acclaimed “This is 50 Vol. 1: The Return Of The Body Snatchers” mixtape.

Cultural Milestones

Apart from marking the release of many influential albums, February 4th has hosted many events that have shaped the culture:

1986: Janet Jackson, then 19, asserts creative control on her groundbreaking third studio album, “Control,” which would pave the way for future R&B icons like Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, and TLC.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several iconic performances and recordings have also taken place on February 4th:

2002: Music legend Stevie Wonder sings the single “Happy Birthday” from his Hotter Than July (1980) album to civil rights activist Rosa Parks during her 89th birthday celebration.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The Hip Hop and R&B scenes have also witnessed numerous changes and evolutions on February 4th over the years:

2011: Rapper and DJ Funkmaster Flex is arrested for assaulting his wife and texting threats.

From groundbreaking album releases to unforgettable performances, February 4th has witnessed some of the most influential moments in hip-hop and R&B history. As this genre continues to grow, these milestones serve as reminders of the genre’s power, influence, and ability to push boundaries.