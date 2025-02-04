Man Under Anesthesia Confesses To Affairs, Other Random Ways You Found Out Your Partner Was Cheating

Surprised girl discovering her husband is cheating with another woman at home

Finding out you’ve been cheated on is probably one of the worst feelings in the world. Usually, people find out accidentally. Maybe you stumble upon a receipt or you see some text messages in your partner’s phone. But in this viral video, a man is seen confessing to his wife about his infidelities. Now, we don’t know why he was under anesthesia but it seems as if it made him tell all his dirt. It started with the man admitting he had a threesome and “it was great.” Then, he admitted to other affairs where he told his wife she was stupid, and that’s why he loved her. “I done cheated on you so many times.” He then goes on to tell his wife that he got his side piece pregnant and that “I’m gonna be a dad.” The whole time his wife is calmly sitting there recording him.

If this isn’t one of the worst ways to find out you’ve been cheated on, I don’t know what is. So we decided to ask our listeners to let us know how they found out they’d been cheated on. So get ready to take notes.

Shannah says CHECK THEIR UBER RECEIPTS! In Shannah’s story, her man ubered to his baby’s mom’s house. ” he Ubered to his BM’s house and back home. When I confronted him, he just sat there like a deer in headlights then he got a remote to the eye. I always told him I was a findoutologist lmao. Ladies, if he uses Uber, check his history if you have any suspicions or just leave him asap!”

Gemelos says she found out through a dream. Most of the times, our dreams are fictitious but sometimes they are giving us signs and you can’t avoid them. “Then checking the phone records and googling numbers and having the worst dream come true after the birth of our twin daughters after trying to have them for 10 years and laying on a bed for seven months.”

Joyce found out by simply going through his phone. “Checked his phone and there was a video of him getting a b*** job but only of his penis and the girl him denying it saying it was his friend lol.”

Now, we’re not saying to be on the lookout constantly for cheating. That’s no fun. But if there are signs, don’t ignore them.

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.