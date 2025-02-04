Busta Rhymes Receives Honorary Doctorate from Harvest Christian University

Busta Rhymes has earned another big honor — this time, an honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University. He received the award at the school’s Winter 2025 Masterclass Commencement in New York on Saturday, February 1.

Other honorary degree recipients included entrepreneur Nikki Hunter-Cummins, singer Monique Nikkole, and Senior Councilwoman Dorothy L. Goosby from Hempstead, New York. Don Pooh, Hunter-Cummins’ husband, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

Busta shared his excitement about the event on Instagram, posting a collection of photos and videos. “WILL NEVER STOP SAYING IT!! THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP NEVER EVER EVER!! DON’T LET NOBODY EVER STEAL YOUR JOY!!! IT’S OFFICIAL!! FROM THIS DAY FORWARD YOU WILL FOREVER KNOW ME AS DR. RHYMES!!!!!” he wrote. “SUCH AN HONOR AND A BLESSING TO BE CHOSEN AND ACKNOWLEDGED IN THIS WAY!!”

Last year, another rapper, T.I., received a similar honor from Harvest Christian University. The university announced in May on Instagram that T.I. would be awarded an honorary doctorate at the school’s Spring 2024 commencement in Atlanta. “Joining our Spring 2024 (Atlanta) Commencement is @tip who will be receiving an honorary doctorate,” the caption said. “Undeniably, a multifaceted talent, known for his prowess as a rapper, songwriter, producer, label owner, fashion designer, and actor. With a dynamic career spanning various creative realms, he has solidified his place as a versatile and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Congratulations! #HarvestChristianUniversity #HCU #Atlanta.”

T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, was also honored at the ceremony. Singer Tank was awarded a similar degree in 2021.

Just days before receiving his doctorate, Busta was also given the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes people who make a big impact on their communities. In an Instagram post on Thursday, January 30, Busta revealed that he was one of the few people chosen to receive the 2025 award. The post showed a graphic that highlighted his work in the community as a hip-hop artist, business owner, actor, and humanitarian.

