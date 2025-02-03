Survey Reveals Fan Picks for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As Super Bowl LIX approaches, excitement is building for Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated halftime show, set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, during the break between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. VegasInsider recently surveyed over 3,000 NFL fans to gather insights into what songs Lamar should perform and which guest artists they would love to see join him on stage. The results reveal fan favorites and a glimpse into the dynamic energy expected during the performance.

When it comes to guest performers, Eminem tops the list as the most requested artist, with 20.37% of fans voting for him. He was the leading choice across 34 states and the number one pick for 25 different NFL fandoms. Close behind are Beyoncé (12.71% of votes) and Taylor Swift (12.31% of votes). Interestingly, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs selected Taylor Swift as their top guest performer, while Philadelphia Eagles supporters favored Eminem.

As for the songs Lamar should perform, “B—-, Don’t Kill My Vibe“ is the most popular choice, with 12.25% of fans voting for it. This track also claimed the top spot in 21 states. “Not Like Us” came in second, followed by “All The Stars” and “HUMBLE.” Lamar’s song selection varies by fandom as well—Chiefs fans preferred “B—-, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” while Eagles fans chose “Not Like Us.”

Lamar, fresh off his historic Grammys win where he swept all five categories he was nominated for—including Record of the Year for “Not Like Us”—is set to bring his incredible talent to the Super Bowl stage just a week later. This will be his first time headlining the halftime show, though he previously appeared as a guest in 2022 alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Lamar will be joined by SZA, who will make her halftime debut, adding even more star power lineup.

