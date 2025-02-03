Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s 2025 Scandalous Grammy Awards Appearance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In case you missed it or couldn’t catch the Grammy Awards, Kanye West made a memorable red-carpet appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori. What really caught everyone’s attention was Censori’s totally inappropriate look—she wore a sheer nude dress with nothing underneath.

The Mirror reported that West orchestrated the whole thing. Censori arrived at the event wearing a black coat but was told by West, “You’re making a scene now. Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” After this, she dropped her coat, exposed a sheer dress, and nothing more. Censori also turned and exposed her bare butt cheeks.

Kanye West Posting Bianca Censori’s X-Rated Looks

Censori walking the Grammy Awards red carpet totally nude is not the first time the rapper paraded his wife around in X-rated outfits. She stepped out before in LA while out with West doing errands wearing a silver bikini with a micromini skirt and a thong exposing her bare butt cheeks, per Daily Mail.

The couple also caused a stir when vacationing in Italy last year as they were photographed in a compromising position while on a boat. Kanye West was snapped without his pants on while Censori was crouching between his legs with one of his hands placed at the back of her head. Metro reported that the boat company banned the couple from using their services again in the future.

She was also skimpily dressed for a Super Bowl after-party in an outfit netizens have dubbed as “Dorito” dress.

At a party with celebrities after the Superbowl, Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, stands out wearing a skimpy one-piece amidst a crowd of fully-clothed guests. pic.twitter.com/Fc4IAIp4lg — NewsHub (@NewsHub2023) February 13, 2024

Bianca Censori’s Parents Worried About Her

Page Six reported last year that Censori’s father is worried and feared the rapper is turning his daughter into a “trash commodity.” Her friends have also expressed their concerns. Blast (via Yahoo! Entertainment) reported last year that an insider said her “Friends fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning.”

We wonder how they will react to Censori’s latest stunt during the Grammys.

Kicked Out of the Grammys

After their scandalous red carpet appearance, news has circulated online that the pair were kicked out of the Grammys. However, according to one source close to the Academy, this is not true. The rapper just “walked the carpet, got in his car and left,” according to Variety.

This risqué antic might be the last for the pair since Censori might face jail time for indecent exposure. California Penal Code states, “Every person who willfully and lewdly, either: Exposes his person, or the private parts thereof, in any public place, or in any place where there are present other persons to be offended or annoyed thereby… or the view of any number of persons, such as is offensive to decency, or is adapted to excite to vicious or lewd thoughts or acts, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

If proven, “Every person who violates subdivision 1 of this section… is punishable by imprisonment.”