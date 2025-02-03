Beyonce Wins Best Country Album At The Grammys, But Why The Outrage?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyonce accepts the Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 67th annual Grammy Awards took place last night and despite being snubbed for a single Country Music Award nomination, Beyonce took home one of the most prestigious awards of the night. Not only did she win Best Country Album, but she also won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. While many are celebrating this amazing accomplishment, there are several others who consider themselves true country fans who are outraged. They seem to be outraged that an artist who is “not a country singer” seemingly took away the award from those who are deeply rooted in country music…as if they deserved it more than her.

Now I will say, I am not a country music fan. I am not even the biggest Beyonce fan. Her music is just okay to me. However, I recognize talent and man oh man does Beyonce have talent. I also applaud her for being brave enough to try something different. The problem with genres within music is that once an artist becomes successful within one genre, it gets harder for people to accept when that artist ventures out and tries something new. I almost wish there were no genres and categories and award shows for that reason and artists just released music they felt compelled to make.

Here are some quotes I’ve seen on social media since Beyonce’s big wins: “She’s not a country singer,” “That is not a country album,” “She paid to win,” “You should be ashamed of yourselves This was so rigged, that album is so irrelevant.” Now I’ve also asked the question “why the outrage” on my personal Facebook page and have received different opinions. Most of those opinions are just people spewing out things like “she’s not country.” I’m not sure these people understand that Beyonce was born and raised in Houston, Texas. So what constitutes country exactly? And why are we criticizing an artist for trying to do something outside their genre? Isn’t this something we should want from our favorite artists? Diversity, variety…Isn’t that ultimately what makes someone great?

Other responses I’ve heard from people is that they feel Beyonce stole the award from other true country artists who have dedicated their lives to the genre. As if they feel Beyonce woke up one morning and just decided to make a country album. I’m not sure people realize that Cowboy Carter wasn’t an album she just decided to do. This album was five years in the making. So is it because she hasn’t dedicated her entire life to the genre that many feel she’s not worthy?

I don’t know the answers but I am willing to learn and to genuinely understand the frustration from true country fans. No one has asked, but in MY opinion, I appreciate when artists think outside the box knowing they may very well not be accepted. It’s brave and inspiring. And thank goodness for those artists like Beyonce who keep music exciting and fun. While I may not like country, while I may not be a big Beyonce fan, I can appreciate true talent. And Beyonce has it.

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.