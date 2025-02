Grammy Winners List

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s the running list of the Grammy nominees in some of our favorite categories. We’ll update the list throughout the day (and night).

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Now and Then”

The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

Beyoncé

“Espresso”

Sabrina Carpenter

“360”

Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather”

Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar WINNER

“Good Luck, Babe!”

Chappell Roan

“Fortnight”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

New Blue Sun

André 3000

Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé – WINNER

Short n’ Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter

Brat

Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4

Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters

(Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather”

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile”

Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight”

Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters

(Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!”

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER

“Please Please Please”

Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan – WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“BODYGUARD” — Beyoncé

“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER

“Apple” — Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” — Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“us.” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars WINNER

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter WINNER

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine — Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE POP RECORDING

“Make You Mine” — Madison Beer

Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, producers; Mitch McCarthy, mixer

“Von dutch” — Charli xcx

Finn Keane, producer; Tom Norris, mixer – WINNER

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” — Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mixers

“yes, and?” — Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

“Got Me Started” — Troye Sivan

Styalz Fuego & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

BRAT — Charli xcx WINNER

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long WINNER

“Saturn” — SZA

BEST R&B SONG

“After Hours” — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” — Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” — Jeff Gitelman, Kareen Lomax, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) WINNER

BEST R&B ALBUM

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown WINNER

VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

COMING HOME — Usher

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Enough (Miami)” — Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” — Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA” — Doechii

“Houdini” — Eminem

“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” — GloRilla

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar WINNER

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu WINNER

BEST RAP SONG

“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER

“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii WINNER

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton WINNER

BEST COUNTRY/DUO GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus WINNER

“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) WINNER

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé WINNER

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson

