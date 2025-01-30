Post Malone Surprises Pizza Hut Manager with $1,200 Tip Ahead of Stadium Tour

Rapper Post Malone left a Pizza Hut manager speechless with a $1,200 tip during his stop in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The generous gesture happened when he dropped by to grab some pizzas and wings before opening hours on January 27.

Manager Kolby Aguila, aged 20, split the money with his coworker. He kept $800 for himself and handed $400 to his fellow worker. The unexpected money helped Aguila catch up on his car payments and ongoing medical bills.

“He came in before the store was opening, and I opened the store early for him because he’s a rockstar,” Aguila told Deseret News.

When Post Malone showed up early that morning, Aguila tried to comp his order. The rapper wouldn’t take the free food, paid the full bill, then added the huge tip.

For Aguila, who had been dealing with financial stress, this random encounter with Post Malone came as a welcome relief.

This generous move echoes his recent Houston visit, where he dropped a massive $20,000 tip for a bartender on Christmas Eve 2024.

The star was in the area for the Sundance Film Festival screening of ‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley’.

Malone’s new album ‘F-1 Trillion’ has picked up eight Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album. The record features collaborations with Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Post Malone is set to kick off his first stadium tour in April 2025, performing tracks from the new album.

These generous tips are typical for the star – he’s known for leaving big tips for service industry workers.