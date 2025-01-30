Brandy and Monica Reunite for Grammy-Nominated Remix, Tease Future Collaborations

The Recording Academy selected the superstar remix of “The Boy Is Mine” for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at next year’s Grammy Awards. This new version, featuring Brandy, Monica, and Ariana Grande, is on Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” album that dropped this summer through Republic Records.

History repeats itself with this iconic song. The original 1998 smash hit grabbed the same award in 1999, and now its fresh take could win another. This version mixes the beloved original with Grande’s powerful style.

“It was nothing short of a blessing for Brandy and I not only to reconnect, but to reconnect and do something as special as this innovative version of ‘The Boy Is Mine,'” Monica told PEOPLE Magazine.

Rumors are swirling about what’s next. The three might hit Las Vegas or go on tour together. Both Brandy and Monica are eager to create new songs – their first team-up since they released “It All Belongs to Me” twelve years ago.

This team-up got people talking about music history. While the 1998 version was everywhere on radio and topped charts worldwide, this new take brings the song to younger listeners.

Even after 20-plus years, the song still hits hard. Getting nominated shows it’s still got what it takes in today’s music world.

Word about the nomination spread quickly through their inner circles. The artists celebrated while keeping up with their busy schedules of shows and studio time.

Both Brandy and Monica see the remix as a way to build on their musical bond. They’ve been connected since the original version made waves back in the day.

We’ll find out who wins at next year’s Grammy ceremony, where they’re up against other top group performances of the year.