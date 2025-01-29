Phone Free February: Join The Challenge To Cut Down Your Screen Time

Ok it’s time. Time for all of us to look in the mirror and get real with ourselves. We have to be honest about the control that our phones have over us. The amount of time we spend on our phones and on social media is getting out of control, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to acknowledge it and make a change.

The Negative Effects Of Excessive Screen Time

It’s been well documented and studied in both adults and children that, “Too much screen time can lead to obesity, sleep problems, chronic neck and back problems, depression, anxiety and lower test scores in children.” This from an article from Aris Mosley, MD.

I could go on and on about this, but we know how it’s affecting us, and it’s time to do something about it. So I have an invitation for you. Join my challenge in the month of February to cut down on screen time, and bring more relaxation and joy into your life. Here’s what you need to know.

The Phone Free February Challenge

Now I know better than suggesting that we all stop using our phones and shut off all our social media. That would definitely be setting us all up for failure. Instead, let’s start small and build off of our success. I’ll keep the rules of the challenge simple, there’s three of them.

1. Put Your Phone Away For 1 Hour A Day

It’s going to feel like you’ve lost a part of yourself. Most of us are used to having our phones in our hands or in our pockets at all times. Put it in another room, on vibrate, and don’t touch it. If you’re worried about missing an emergency call, or one of your kids may need you, try picking the hour for putting your phone away when they’re with you. There are ways around this, and let’s be honest, we say “what about an emergency,” but it’s never really an emergency that can’t wait for an hour. It’s one hour. Doesn’t have to be the same hour every day either. Switch it up depending on what you have going on that day. We can do this!

2. Spend Your Hour Doing Something That Makes You Happy

So what are you going to do for that hour? Something that you love to do, something that makes you happy, something that you may have stopped doing because you “don’t have enough time.” Remember how you used to love reading but now scroll instead? You know how you used to do puzzles but don’t now because you need your hands for your phone? Think of all the things that you once loved to do: paint, play an instrument, knit or crochet, do crafts, cook or bake, play board games, work out, or a million other things. During that hour you’re going to set aside, do those things. Here are some ideas to help.

For me, this is going to be reading, practicing my Korean lessons, trying new recipes, puzzles, crafting, Legos, and the million other things I’ve been neglecting.

3. Repeat Daily

We’re going to start February 1st. If you mess up one day, it’s ok, try again the next day. Tap into what you miss doing and what you love. Maybe you start with something as simple as going for a walk, playing with your kids, trying out a new recipe. For the next 28 days (the shortest month of the year), put your phone down and do something you love.

Check-ins

It may seem counterproductive, but I will be doing some check-in on our GetUp Crew Show Instagram and Facebook. Maybe do some lives, and tips that may help. I’m looking forward to see how you guys do and what you end up filling your hour with.

Boston has been waking up to the voice of Pebbles for years. She has always had a deep and strong commitment to the community, donating her time to numerous organizations such as the Girl Scouts, First Book Boston, and more. With a passion for youth literacy, she started the program “Pebbles Reading Rockstars” to encourage kids to read more and develop a love of books. A graduate of Northeastern University, the Wareham native continues to visit classrooms as part of the literacy program. Pebbles likes to write about books, personal stories, good news, and self-care.