Farmer’s Almanac Releases Its Spring Forecast for Georgia

Getty Images / JCPhotosss

It’s safe to say that people in the area are ready for spring. It’s been a cold few weeks, even colder than is normal for this time, and I personally can’t wait to see spring flowers start to bloom. So, how long will we have to wait for spring to arrive? That’s a messy question with a messy answer, but the Farmer’s Almanac has released its official spring weather prediction for the U.S., so here’s what they believe we can expect from the coming spring months.

Georgia Spring Weather Predictions the Farmer’s Almanac Says

So, when does spring officially start? According to the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac, “Traditionally, we celebrate the first day of spring on March 21, but astronomers and calendar manufacturers alike now say that the spring season starts on March 20 in all time zones in North America. Yet spring equinox marks the official start of the spring season.” National Calendar Day adds that “Spring begins on the March or vernal equinox, which is when the amount of sunshine is approximately 12 hours long. The amount of sunlight will incrementally increase until the first day of Summer.” So, spring runs from March 20 through June 20. Also, June 20 marks the longest day of the year, and after that, the days start getting shorter again.

Now, let’s get to the spring weather forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac. Looking at the U.S. as a whole, unfortunately, it’s looking like a late spring. The Farmer’s Almanac’s “long range weather forecast says spring weather will take its time arriving, allowing winter conditions to linger, especially across the Midwest, Great Lakes, New England, and Northeast regions.” They add that “an unusually late winter storm brings a blanket of rain, sleet, and snow across the Atlantic Seaboard and mountainous areas in the Southeast during the first week of April.”

Specifically, in Georgia, the Almanac states that “the opening rounds of the Masters Golf Tournament” are likely to “see showers, though we hope for clearing to arrive in time for the final round on April 13.” They also say that the weather should be “pleasant” for Easter in Georgia but, unfortunately, looking at Memorial Day weekend, “Heavy rains put a damper on the holiday weekend.”

If you’re looking to garden this spring, the Farmer’s Almanac, of course, has some tips. One of their most important recommendations is to add nutrition to you soil. They note that enriching the soil by adding organic substances, such as “compost or decomposed manure,” can really help your plants thrive.

